Robeco Institutional Asset Management Lifted Its Ecolab (ECL) Position; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Lifted Equity Res Prop (EQR) Holding

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Equity Res Prop (EQR) stake by 47.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc acquired 120,101 shares as Equity Res Prop (EQR)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 375,000 shares with $28.25M value, up from 254,899 last quarter. Equity Res Prop now has $30.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.27. About 1.89M shares traded or 55.52% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 46.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management acquired 50,143 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 157,794 shares with $27.86M value, up from 107,651 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $59.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c

Among 13 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Boenning & Scattergood maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 18. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 67,969 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nbt Retail Bank N A reported 0.36% stake. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca reported 600 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 42 shares. Cypress Ltd Liability Company (Wy) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Allied Advisory Services Inc accumulated 7,178 shares. Reliance Trust Communication Of Delaware accumulated 0.18% or 6,353 shares. Moreover, Liberty Cap Mngmt Inc has 2.09% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 3.14% or 398,849 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Howe & Rusling Inc has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 528 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 42,256 shares. American Century Inc stated it has 971,937 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 0.21% stake.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) stake by 4,213 shares to 104,895 valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 7,790 shares and now owns 188,323 shares. Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) was reduced too.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity. Shares for $171,050 were bought by MacLennan David.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Swift Transportation (Put) stake by 102,000 shares to 20,000 valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cl A stake by 1,200 shares and now owns 20,800 shares. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was reduced too.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential Q2 beats; raises year guidance – Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Equity Residential’s (EQR) Q2 Earnings? – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.