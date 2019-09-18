Robeco Institutional Asset Management Lifted Its Ebay (EBAY) Position; Radnet (RDNT) Stake Has Boosted by Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 136,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 491,017 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.39M, up from 354,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 6.38M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 248,306 shares traded or 6.16% up from the average. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On RadNet Inc. (RDNT) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RadNet Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Delaware Imaging Network Offers New Brain Imaging Software in Delaware – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) CEO Howard Berger on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delaware Imaging Network Adds Breast Cancer Risk Scores During Annual Screening Mammograms, Paving Way for Personalized Breast Cancer Screening – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Square’s Newest Challenger Is Also a Thorn in Paypal’s Side – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Use This Lull to Get in on Shopify Stock for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting EBAY Put And Call Options For November 1st – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, UnitedHealth and Berkshire Hathaway – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PayPal: A Winner In Digital Payments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 14,674 shares to 73,800 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 61,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,444 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).