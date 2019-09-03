Robeco Institutional Asset Management Lifted Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Serco Group PLC (LON:SRP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Serco Group PLC has GBX 170 highest and GBX 129 lowest target. GBX 152’s average target is 3.19% above currents GBX 147.3 stock price. Serco Group PLC had 38 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities on Friday, May 24 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Peel Hunt. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 5. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. See Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) latest ratings:

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 7.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management acquired 108,575 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 1.54M shares with $168.54M value, up from 1.43 million last quarter. American Express Co now has $96.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $117.74. About 1.88 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86

Serco Group Plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. The company has market cap of 1.81 billion GBP. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. It has a 32.73 P/E ratio. The firm also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to local authorities; and IT services to European institutions.

Another recent and important Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Some Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 65% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019.

The stock increased 0.14% or GBX 0.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 147.3. About 1.58 million shares traded. Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

