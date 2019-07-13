Robeco Institutional Asset Management Increases Stake in Nasdaq (NDAQ); Heico New (HEI) Market Value Rose While Telemark Asset Management Has Cut Position

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 635,854 shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 5536.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 218,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,428 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 3,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 470,029 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 19/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 33.34 Points (0.46%); 11/04/2018 – JBS USA Commits to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Water, Electricity and Natural Gas as Part of Company’s First Sustainability Report; 03/05/2018 – Puration Previews THC Infused Beverage For Legal Canadian Recreational Market; 04/04/2018 – KSM Leveraged Nasdaq 100 PRx3 Monthly 6Da Goes Below 200-D-MA; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Longfin Corp. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Letter; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 06/04/2018 – LONGFIN CORP SAYS CO IS IN RECEIPT OF A FORMAL REQUEST FROM NASDAQ FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND PLANS TO FULLY COMPLY WITH SUCH REQUEST; 22/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 178.61 Points (2.43%)

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,808 are held by Hengehold Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Washington Capital Mngmt Inc holds 5,000 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Verity Asset has 4,817 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 0.03% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 52,697 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0% or 91 shares. Piedmont Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 2,869 shares. Nordea Invest Management stated it has 52,744 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group reported 0% stake. Sigma Planning owns 2,696 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) or 6,771 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 465,554 shares. Tcw Gp holds 81,422 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $413,312 activity. SCHRIESHEIM ALAN bought 1,445 shares worth $115,012.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Wall Street Cools on These 2 Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Heico Corp (HEI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Double downgrade for Heico at BofA – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Heico Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.74 million for 64.16 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 41,670 shares to 32,277 shares, valued at $798,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 85,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 953,426 shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Offers Higher Price for Oslo Bors VPS Buyout – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Ancillary Marijuana Stock Is Uplisting to the Nasdaq – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nasdaq Halts BIQI International Holdings Corporation Nasdaq:NDAQ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.