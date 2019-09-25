Robeco Institutional Asset Management Increased Its Global Pmts (GPN) Holding; American Century Companies Decreased Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Position By $806,295

American Century Companies Inc decreased Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) stake by 9.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc sold 23,037 shares as Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT)’s stock rose 7.49%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 223,309 shares with $7.96M value, down from 246,346 last quarter. Boot Barn Hldgs Inc now has $994.97 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.16% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 482,360 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Global Pmts Inc (GPN) stake by 7.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management acquired 15,924 shares as Global Pmts Inc (GPN)’s stock rose 16.55%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 227,584 shares with $36.45M value, up from 211,660 last quarter. Global Pmts Inc now has $48.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $160.58. About 3.14M shares traded or 66.25% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.12 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.70M for 43.68 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold BOOT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.24 million shares or 17.23% more from 29.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

American Century Companies Inc increased Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) stake by 1.32M shares to 3.18M valued at $152.94 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 296,214 shares and now owns 2.17 million shares. Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 8,023 shares to 214,460 valued at $16.84 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) stake by 30,497 shares and now owns 2.10M shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.