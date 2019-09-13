Robeco Institutional Asset Management Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) Upped by $4.03 Million; Manor Road Capital Partners Cut Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Holding by $113.15 Million

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.49. About 304,636 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 96,068 shares as the company's stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.57M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 4.58 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 17.59 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $751.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 125,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $33.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,531 shares to 3,565 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,994 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).