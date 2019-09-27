Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Upped Fabrinet (FN) Stake By $961,919; Last Week Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fate Therapeutics has $2800 highest and $20 lowest target. $23.75’s average target is 51.37% above currents $15.69 stock price. Fate Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, September 16. See Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $27.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cantor Fitzgerald 32.0000

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Oppenheimer 27.0000

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mizuho 27.0000

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital 20.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Guggenheim 25.0000

24/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citi New Target: $20 26.0000

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform New Target: $20 Initiates Coverage On

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Fabrinet (FN) stake by 11.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management acquired 19,631 shares as Fabrinet (FN)’s stock declined 10.26%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 190,659 shares with $9.47M value, up from 171,028 last quarter. Fabrinet now has $1.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 236,441 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet

Among 3 analysts covering Fabrinet Ordinary Shares (NYSE:FN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fabrinet Ordinary Shares has $6800 highest and $5700 lowest target. $59.67’s average target is 12.27% above currents $53.15 stock price. Fabrinet Ordinary Shares had 5 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the shares of FN in report on Tuesday, May 28 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained the shares of FN in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $6000 target.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 8,742 shares to 29,417 valued at $15.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 6,385 shares and now owns 238,819 shares. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 34.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 33.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seizert Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 57,432 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Clark Capital owns 239,233 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Lc reported 79 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 85,397 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. 519,138 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,552 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 292,968 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 95,900 shares. Frontier Cap Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.39% or 1.03 million shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 20,500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 12,615 shares. Everence Capital invested 0.06% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). 10,476 were accumulated by Us Natl Bank De. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 16,157 shares.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The Company’s immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $15.00 million activity. Redmile Group – LLC had bought 857,143 shares worth $15.00M on Monday, September 16.