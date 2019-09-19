Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Trimmed United Rentals (URI) Position by $2.54 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stake Lifted by Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 387,805 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.14 million, up from 376,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 824,356 shares traded or 93.41% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 57.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 19,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 14,286 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, down from 33,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $126.04. About 688,332 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera has 339,633 shares. Srb Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 4,138 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Com invested 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.24% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sun Life Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Fjarde Ap has 32,008 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Invesco holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 863,384 shares. 1.04 million were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has 15,207 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 89,453 were reported by Ci Invs. Mutual Of America Mgmt has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 248,617 shares. Nicholas Prtn LP reported 0.14% stake.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 418,875 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $105.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 157,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.93M for 5.49 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 104,732 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.03% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). 2.31M were accumulated by Chickasaw Cap Limited Liability Company. Diversified holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 12,677 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 76,813 shares. California-based Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 2.07% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Carroll Fincl Associate Inc invested in 0% or 178 shares. Citigroup holds 56,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Energ Income Prtn Lc owns 2.59 million shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 6,246 shares. Leuthold Gru Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 62,591 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 7,330 shares. Rr Advsrs Limited Liability invested 7.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 6,929 shares.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9,698 shares to 5,754 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,293 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. Mitchell Kevin J had bought 2,651 shares worth $130,283.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Partners LP: Consistent 30% CAGR Distribution Growth Solves A Lot Of Problems – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Under-the-Radar but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.