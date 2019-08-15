Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Trimmed Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Holding; China North East Petroleum Holdings LTD (NEP) Sentiment Is 0.96

China North East Petroleum Holdings LTD (NEP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 70 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 73 decreased and sold holdings in China North East Petroleum Holdings LTD. The institutional investors in our database now own: 45.42 million shares, up from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding China North East Petroleum Holdings LTD in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 50 Increased: 45 New Position: 25.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) stake by 13.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 21,535 shares as Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 133,544 shares with $19.28 million value, down from 155,079 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line In now has $13.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $165.51. About 39,738 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight has $16500 highest and $150 lowest target. $156.67’s average target is -5.34% below currents $165.51 stock price. Old Dominion Freight had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. Bank of America downgraded the shares of ODFL in report on Tuesday, February 26 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,029 are owned by Kbc Gru Nv. Moreover, Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Lp has 0.28% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 21,493 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.05% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Osterweis Capital holds 0.62% or 69,095 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorporation has invested 0.12% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 36,515 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management invested in 0.08% or 29,549 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Moreover, Ameriprise Finance Inc has 0.04% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 654,060 shares. Advisor Prtn Llc owns 2,130 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,509 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser accumulated 529 shares. Stanley accumulated 0.06% or 1,766 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Gotham Asset Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 3,137 shares.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL), Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – The LTL “Oligopoly” Drives On – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Climbed in July – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ODFL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 40,191 shares to 349,090 valued at $91.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 247,609 shares and now owns 1.03 million shares. Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) was raised too.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65M for 19.07 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

