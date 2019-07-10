Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Trimmed Grainger W W (GWW) Holding as Share Price Declined; Boston Partners Continues to Hold Position in East West Bancorp (EWBC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 33,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.57M, down from 161,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $266.69. About 456,487 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36

Boston Partners increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 94,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.68 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.61M, up from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 719,036 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 46,280 shares to 166,925 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 228,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 0.09% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 12,076 shares. Moreover, Montecito Commercial Bank And has 0.17% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,800 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 3,253 shares. 114,700 are held by Renaissance Ltd Liability. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 8,587 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.25% or 7,338 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 20,999 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 4,539 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 4,242 shares. Brown Limited Company holds 0.01% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Management reported 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Vestor Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 21,646 shares. 13,585 were accumulated by Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.65 earnings per share, up 6.41% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.37 per share. GWW’s profit will be $257.81 million for 14.34 P/E if the $4.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 12,816 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). The Ohio-based Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 12,549 were accumulated by Parametrica. 116,906 are held by Comerica Commercial Bank. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 223,942 shares. First Mercantile invested in 0.01% or 840 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.03% or 28,697 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 8,700 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 138,216 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 19,400 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has 261,938 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 42,415 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 128 shares. 38 are held by Camarda Financial Advsr Lc.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital City Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 64,800 shares to 99,700 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexpoint Residential Tr Inc by 77,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,483 shares, and cut its stake in Cactus Inc.

