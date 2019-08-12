Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Raised Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stake; Last Week EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Enquest (LON:ENQ), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Enquest had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 24 with “Underweight”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by JP Morgan. Jefferies downgraded EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Jefferies has “Underperform” rating and GBX 15 target. See EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 11.00 New Target: GBX 19.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Under Review Under Review

16/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 11.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 35.00 New Target: GBX 15.00 Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 37.00 New Target: GBX 35.00 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 25.00 New Target: GBX 20.00 Reiteration

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) stake by 15.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management acquired 103,573 shares as Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI)'s stock declined 0.79%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 767,755 shares with $50.03M value, up from 664,182 last quarter. Robert Half Intl Inc now has $6.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 170,996 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti's Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

EnQuest PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company has market cap of 332.82 million GBP. It primarily holds interests in the Heather/Broom, Thistle/Deveron, the Dons area, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Alma/Galia, and Scolty/Crathes; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the producing Alba oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia. It has a 1.94 P/E ratio. The firm holds interests in 25 production licenses covering 35 blocks or part blocks; and operates 23 licenses.

The stock decreased 0.86% or GBX 0.17 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 19.63. About 3.88M shares traded. EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 150,900 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc holds 113,786 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. First Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.03% or 6,014 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Zacks Investment Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 80,977 shares. Srb stated it has 10,683 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Swedbank owns 1.55M shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust holds 77,265 shares. Pictet Asset reported 0.05% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.4% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 33,100 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Capital Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 53,282 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Citizens Retail Bank And has 0.2% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 28,207 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 46,124 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability invested in 6.67 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased L3 Technologies Inc stake by 4,794 shares to 14,055 valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) stake by 17,122 shares and now owns 154,184 shares. Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) was reduced too.

