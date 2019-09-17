Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Raised Realty Income (O) Holding by $574,532 as Shares Declined; As United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Stock Price Declined, Greylin Investment Mangement Boosted by $1.65 Million Its Holding

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 8,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 139,753 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64M, up from 131,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 868,366 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 138,978 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.85M, up from 117,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.74. About 452,932 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M; 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics: Milestone Related to Commercialization of Trevyent; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 56,977 shares to 674,591 shares, valued at $50.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,587 shares, and cut its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,746 shares to 27,755 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 13,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,518 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).