Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Raised Position in Kroger Co (KR) by $9.70 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Upped Stake by $478,438

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.11. About 5.66 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 30.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 404,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.91M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 6.05M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM; 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING; 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: INSTACART ORDERS MORE PROFITABLE THAN CLICKLIST; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS ‘PRETTY OPTIMISTIC’ CAN FUND KROGER PARTNERSHIP WITHOUT GOING TO INVESTORS; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.63; 03/05/2018 – Kroger Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Walgreen, Kroger, Albertsons, HEB sue Allergan over dry-eye drug; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Counselors has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 177,694 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 271,444 were reported by Nomura. Round Table Services Limited Liability Com holds 6,430 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Ltd owns 78,438 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Corp, a West Virginia-based fund reported 32,124 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 47,668 shares. 16,631 are owned by Butensky & Cohen Finance Security. Bp Pcl has 278,000 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Buckingham Capital holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 47,580 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kdi Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 35,442 shares stake. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 0.61% or 39,430 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial, Georgia-based fund reported 2,379 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 5,277 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mcf Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% or 130,500 shares. The New York-based Epoch Investment Prns has invested 0.18% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Jensen Invest holds 0.01% or 36,110 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.1% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 9.20 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.09% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 21,000 shares. 1,361 are owned by Sun Life Finance. Eaton Vance owns 453,434 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 194,285 shares.

