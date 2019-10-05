Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) as Market Valuation Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 17,425 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 13,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $9.39 during the last trading session, reaching $292.3. About 1.70 million shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 194.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 498,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 754,168 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.80M, up from 256,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.02. About 1.37M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 91,497 shares to 194,413 shares, valued at $37.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 87,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,881 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbt Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2,460 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) Limited owns 54,507 shares. Tci Wealth owns 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 103 shares. Professional Advisory Services, Florida-based fund reported 183,750 shares. Northern Tru owns 3.80 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsr holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 35,936 shares. Guggenheim Ltd reported 199,715 shares. Alethea Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.72% or 13,478 shares. City Hldg Company has invested 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Fin Counselors reported 5,762 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Brandes Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.26% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 544 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 454,100 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.08% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Services Inc by 11,300 shares to 3,100 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 1,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,801 shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR).

