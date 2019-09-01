Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Lowered Neogenomics (NEO) Stake by $381,480 as Stock Value Rose; First Solar (FSLR) Share Value Rose While Park West Asset Management Cut Stake

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.47M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.07. About 831,612 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 16/05/2018 – First Solar’s (FSLR) CEO Mark Widmar Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript); 27/03/2018 – Arctech Solar Shipped 46MWp Mounting Structure to First Solar’s Gunma Project in Japan; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new job; 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to Build New Solar Module Mfg Plant Near Perrysburg, Ohio Flagship Plant; 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 19,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 137,259 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 156,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 545,815 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 44,900 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 373,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NeoGenomics EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NeoGenomics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NeoGenomics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Technology & Health Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 11,325 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement reported 125,642 shares. Caxton Assoc LP accumulated 0.1% or 33,516 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 95,011 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 196,046 are held by Glenmede Na. 669,731 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of America Corp De. Mackenzie Fincl Corp accumulated 11,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise invested in 519,975 shares or 0% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 35,455 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 12,706 shares stake. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.03% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation holds 0.17% or 12,880 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc owns 0.1% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 6,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 19,200 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont accumulated 0.02% or 4,989 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Llc owns 553 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Centurylink Invest Mgmt Communications invested 0.54% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Tradition Capital Mgmt Limited owns 22,060 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H & Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 318,528 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Moreover, Profund Advsr Lc has 0.02% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 8,200 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). First Manhattan Company reported 100 shares stake. Zweig holds 172,500 shares.