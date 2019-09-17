Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Lowered Its Ppl (PPL) Position by $8.32 Million; Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Rose While Greylin Investment Mangement Decreased Its Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 63.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 13,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $696,000, down from 20,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.54. About 1.01 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 67.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 277,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 134,433 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, down from 411,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.02. About 1.49M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Invest Management Llp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 536,600 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 38,592 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation reported 158,227 shares stake. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division invested in 25,468 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa holds 12.80M shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.14% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 2.20 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Curbstone Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 15,568 shares. 90,028 are held by Westpac Corporation. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 989,386 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Dnb Asset Mngmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 99,622 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited invested in 0.01% or 28,531 shares.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.57 million for 12.71 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 101,970 shares to 415,399 shares, valued at $41.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 33,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) ROE Of 15% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PPL Corporation releases EEI environmental, social and governance report – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 7,875 shares to 22,420 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneco Ltd.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ccm Invest Advisers Llc holds 81,623 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Weik Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,635 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.26% or 17,634 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 10,245 shares. Capital Advisors Ok stated it has 13,895 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,263 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank invested in 4,617 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 254 were reported by Kistler. Moreover, Gradient Invests Lc has 0.49% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Westwood Holdg Gru accumulated 0.01% or 8,951 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc accumulated 0.04% or 1,594 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 85,478 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 52,153 shares. South State reported 34,894 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.08% or 173,188 shares.