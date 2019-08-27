Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Kellogg Co (K) by $1.31 Million; Jensen Investment Management Has Upped Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $331,056 as Shares Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 1,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414.65 million, up from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $205.7. About 251,699 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 22,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 117,330 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, down from 140,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $62.69. About 343,762 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg higher on activist chatter – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg +5% after earnings topper – Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats® Creates New Sensory Love Notes With Autism Speaks – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 405,178 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $145.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 35,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 835,955 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $68.43 million activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 255,663 shares to 753,225 shares, valued at $196.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,380 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.