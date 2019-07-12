Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Lifted Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding by $1.70 Million as Share Price Declined; As Illumina (ILMN) Market Valuation Rose, Sit Investment Associates Lifted Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 3,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,207 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, up from 13,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $469.49. About 70,437 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 88.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 4,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,105 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 5,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 15.70% or $57.1 during the last trading session, reaching $306.56. About 3.26M shares traded or 242.62% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $3.41 million activity. The insider deSouza Francis A sold 3,000 shares worth $848,854. 3,300 shares were sold by FLATLEY JAY T, worth $1.00 million. 1,000 shares were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S, worth $280,110.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Inc (NYSE:PIM) by 627,480 shares to 8.32M shares, valued at $37.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 168,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,675 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Cos owns 815,875 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 94,360 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 366,273 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 0.22% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Guardian Capital Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 1,220 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.03% or 2,697 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,129 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.27% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 230,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc owns 466 shares. Nordea Management reported 129,925 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Management Com Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 5,364 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division holds 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 14 shares. Jackson Square Lc, a California-based fund reported 1.13M shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 183,990 shares to 217,327 shares, valued at $26.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 423,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 946,339 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.