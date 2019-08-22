Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Snap On (SNA) by $716,352 as Share Value Declined; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Corecommodity Management Lowered Its Stake

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 61,617 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 57,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $148.36. About 262,262 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 6,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 23,735 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 30,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 2.00M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 85,757 shares to 110,138 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) by 60,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

