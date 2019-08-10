Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Lifted Its Cerner (CERN) Holding by $2.60 Million; Qci Asset Management Decreased Position in Bristol (BMY) as Stock Price Declined

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 332,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 6,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289,000, down from 339,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 11.86 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine at ASCO 2018; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 273.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 45,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 62,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 16,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 1.52M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 2 of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers (BMY) Down 11.6% YTD: What Lies Ahead in 2H19? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 11.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Invest Counselors accumulated 47,430 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Invest Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 136,104 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lmr Llp stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Utah-based Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 1.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). L And S Advsrs Inc reported 5,622 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested 0.67% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ntv Asset Limited Liability invested in 31,117 shares. Parkside Finance Bancorp And Tru holds 0.27% or 16,466 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus reported 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Baupost Group Ltd Liability Corporation Ma has 1.6% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Piper Jaffray & Co accumulated 0% or 88 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 26,352 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,681 shares to 137,045 shares, valued at $16.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 160,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 43,360 shares to 226,078 shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 50,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,883 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).