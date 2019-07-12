Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Lifted Danaher (DHR) Position By $3.35 Million; Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Has 1.11 Sentiment

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 88 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 79 reduced and sold stock positions in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 48.28 million shares, down from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cooper Tire & Rubber Co in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 1 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 56 Increased: 56 New Position: 32.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 22.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management acquired 25,342 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 17.83%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 139,354 shares with $18.40 million value, up from 114,012 last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $100.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $140.52. About 898,216 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Inv Ltd Llc reported 24,190 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 88,673 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 4.71 million shares. Weitz Invest Mngmt has invested 1.09% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,000 shares. Proshare Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 98,178 shares. Addenda Capital Inc owns 37,338 shares. L And S accumulated 7,246 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 4,189 shares. Accuvest Advsr holds 3,713 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 76,311 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 7,481 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc invested 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). North Star Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,800 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invs reported 2.91% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 4. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Needham. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) stake by 28,784 shares to 94,054 valued at $16.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 6,290 shares and now owns 10,743 shares. Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) was reduced too.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company for 393,593 shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc owns 71,320 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 1.66% invested in the company for 2.03 million shares. The Illinois-based Fairpointe Capital Llc has invested 1.66% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 53,988 shares.

The stock increased 2.91% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $31.05. About 111,547 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) has risen 16.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Enhancing Focus on Fast-Growing Premium Product Lines; 27/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Webcast Investor Meeting May 11; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire CFO Ginger Jones to Retire as a Full-Time Executive Later This Year; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire 1Q EPS 16c; 29/05/2018 – New Cooper Discoverer AT3™ Tire Line Displayed at The Tire Cologne May 29-June 1; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER – AT INVESTOR DAY, MANAGEMENT DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10 PCT TO 14 PCT; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 30/03/2018 Cooper Tire Encourages Drivers to Spring into Savings with Its Take the Money and Ride® Promotion; 16/05/2018 – Coopertire.com Earns Best Manufacturing Website Award in Internet Advertising Competition

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The firm operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations divisions. It has a 20.8 P/E ratio. It makes and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.