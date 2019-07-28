Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Increased Its Centurylink (CTL) Position by $392,062; Shares Declined; Whitnell & Co Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake as Shares Rose

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 35,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,059 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 165,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.22M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Investment Lc invested in 18,429 shares. Mairs & Pwr Incorporated invested 3.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Syntal Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,978 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Private Harbour Investment And Counsel Llc has invested 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Geode Capital Limited owns 1.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 35.84M shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 742 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital holds 1.07% or 40,978 shares in its portfolio. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc has invested 3.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 22,631 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine And Assocs Inc. The Connecticut-based Pettee Invsts Incorporated has invested 11.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Reik And Co Llc reported 0.66% stake. Ckw Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 691 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Tru reported 0.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3.65% or 4.60M shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,858 shares to 24,538 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 21,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 374,866 shares. Everence Management Incorporated owns 12,078 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nomura holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 39,300 shares. Thornburg Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 87,682 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.45% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Co has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.03M shares. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Paloma Prtnrs Management owns 17,758 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 214,123 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Principal Gru owns 1.42M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 149,262 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 13,333 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $50.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 327,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 970,177 shares, and cut its stake in Hersha Hospitality Tr.