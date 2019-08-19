Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Increased Ingersoll (IR) Holding by $6.28 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Increased Stake

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 52.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 39,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 114,656 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.56M shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 58,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 329,863 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61M, up from 271,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 1.27M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Has Peaked – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Ingersoll-Rand – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ingersoll-Rand Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

