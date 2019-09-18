Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Increased Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Holding by $22.34 Million; As Enpro Industries (NPO) Share Value Declined, Dean Investment Associates Boosted Holding

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NPO) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 6,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 63,605 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.06M, up from 56,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Enpro Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $70.43. About 131,145 shares traded or 2.68% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 37.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 32,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 119,417 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.40M, up from 87,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $691.33. About 18,989 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 30, 2023 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO GRAHAM HOLDING’ NOTES; REVISES ISSUER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Rev $659.4M; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $9.04; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings to Use Proceeds to Redeem $400 Million Principal Amount of 7.250% Notes Due 2019

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $696.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 40,895 shares to 137,947 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 65,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,205 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $108,666 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Bower Steven R. bought $108,666.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold NPO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.50 million shares or 61.18% more from 18.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) reported 2,118 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) or 38,445 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 65,263 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 0.09% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Rothschild Asset Us Incorporated holds 0.17% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) or 248,879 shares. Mason Street Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,923 shares. 320,405 are held by Schroder Mgmt Gru. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership reported 19,987 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameriprise reported 267,914 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Co reported 63,605 shares stake. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 160,062 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 63,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co reported 12,169 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 21,920 shares to 364,741 shares, valued at $63.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 128,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,923 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).