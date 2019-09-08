Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $4.23 Million; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Upped Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Position by $383,250

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 7,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 34,570 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 26,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 3.04M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 26%; 16/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Miscellaneous – Medium Priority; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY ADVICE TO CLIENTS TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW; 05/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $64; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY `VERY ACTIVE’ IN LOOKING AT BLOCKCHAIN; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2; 22/05/2018 – 93LX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 71,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 288,205 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, down from 359,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 5.28 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 39,300 shares to 162,127 shares, valued at $19.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 29,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $956.82M for 8.46 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

