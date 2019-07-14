Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Allstate (ALL) by $4.35 Million as Stock Value Rose; Spitfire Capital Stake in Lear (LEA) Trimmed by $931,500 as Valuation Declined

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 39,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 591,521 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 46,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.47 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $103.91. About 979,387 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corp accumulated 21,579 shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 1,039 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Lc has 5,405 shares. Sector Pension Board invested in 103,710 shares. Rothschild Inv Il stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Connecticut-based Matarin Mgmt has invested 0.27% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). The Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Live Your Vision Ltd has 503 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 12,261 shares. Taylor Asset Mngmt stated it has 221,382 shares or 13.58% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 185,282 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited has invested 0.09% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Camarda Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4 shares. Conning invested in 6,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rr Prns Lp reported 942,700 shares or 10.56% of all its holdings.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 23,085 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 116,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.60M for 14.68 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 EPS, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $252.79 million for 8.40 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moon Cap Mgmt LP owns 17,595 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,999 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 25 shares. New York-based Prelude Cap Management has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Lipe & Dalton reported 3,475 shares. 20,373 were reported by Comerica State Bank. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 18,000 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 15,974 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt stated it has 0.63% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 9,590 shares. Foundry Lc invested in 0.51% or 92,831 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc stated it has 14,350 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.04% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 50,848 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

