Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding; New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)’s Sentiment Is 3.45

New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) investors sentiment increased to 3.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.91, from 2.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 107 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 31 decreased and sold their stakes in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 186.43 million shares, up from 76.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding New York Mortgage Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 18 Increased: 78 New Position: 29.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 4,817 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock declined 9.18%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 262,370 shares with $24.97 million value, down from 267,187 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $97.48. About 1.22 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER

Advisors Preferred Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. for 137,258 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 93,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. has 0.18% invested in the company for 4.00 million shares. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Shelton Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 84 shares.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 514,611 shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) has declined 0.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The companyÂ’s investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities. It has a 9.71 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Analysts await New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYMT’s profit will be $30.09 million for 9.69 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) stake by 88,698 shares to 131,304 valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 83,963 shares and now owns 280,240 shares. Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) was raised too.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.50 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 1,966 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.32% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 31,407 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 121,997 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 25,659 were reported by Logan Capital. 24,851 were accumulated by Carderock. Winch Advisory Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 420 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Limited Com invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 168,375 were reported by Adams Natural Fund. Estabrook Mngmt invested in 3,508 shares or 0% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 3,292 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3.76M shares. Bluestein R H Co has invested 1.49% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability stated it has 22,884 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Covington Cap Management reported 6,401 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phillips 66 had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $102 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Thursday, January 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained the shares of PSX in report on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares were bought by LOWE JOHN E.