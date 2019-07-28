Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Decreased Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding as Share Value Rose; Shutterfly (SFLY) Stock Value Declined While Freshford Capital Management Has Lowered by $7.27 Million Its Position

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 181,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.17 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.59 lastly. It is down 51.23% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 7,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,664 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.25M, down from 126,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $654.71. About 397,641 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel holds 8,823 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 226 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,857 shares. 449,182 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.04% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 112,953 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 18,580 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 13,858 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc has 171,526 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Primecap Management Ca reported 5.01 million shares. Pinebridge LP owns 23,716 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 30,854 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 1.19M shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Geode Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Towerview Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 2,500 shares.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Ltd has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 15,719 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts invested in 26,559 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Llc owns 59,769 shares. 950 were accumulated by Boston Advisors Lc. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.02% or 982 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 1.48 million shares. Mackenzie Fin invested in 7,506 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company has 4,167 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc reported 1,175 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 5,250 shares. Hrt Lc stated it has 2,027 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 1.27M shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 10,424 shares to 27,415 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 57,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92M for 584.56 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.