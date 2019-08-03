Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Decreased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake as Market Value Rose; Duke Energy Ord (DUK) Stock Price Declined While Everence Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Ord (DUK) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 26,842 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 23,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $88.12. About 3.07M shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 222,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.97M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst says new market highs are coming soon; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 14/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 02/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan developed its blockchain technology called Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 13/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $32; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Composite PMI: Summary; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.38% or 1.15M shares. Moreover, Burke Herbert Bank & Trust Trust has 0.38% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fairfield Bush holds 5,838 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cadence Bank & Trust Na holds 0.34% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 9,630 shares. Aldebaran Fincl stated it has 10,616 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Fin has 0.18% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1,450 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 123,920 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 2,774 shares. 90,181 are owned by Regions Fincl. Argent Trust Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 27,861 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 666 shares stake. Westend Advisors Limited accumulated 0% or 400,132 shares. Old Republic has invested 1.63% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Coastline Commerce reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 3,564 shares to 25,357 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Ord (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,730 shares, and cut its stake in Ww Grainger Ord (NYSE:GWW).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth Lc has invested 3.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arvest Bank & Trust Division has 227,895 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 718,450 shares. 208,620 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com. Fairview Capital Invest Mgmt Lc holds 5,683 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling accumulated 144,542 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wade G W And holds 0.73% or 76,598 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley And Associates stated it has 162,615 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Leisure Capital Mgmt reported 20,429 shares. Cullen Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested 2.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Murphy Cap reported 99,598 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 1.45M shares. L And S Advsr Inc reported 27,261 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 983,384 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $81.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 55,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 686,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).