Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Decreased Borgwarner (BWA) Holding By $833,682; Tremblant Capital Group Decreased Cbs New (Call) (CBS) Stake By $82.26 Million

Tremblant Capital Group decreased Cbs Corp New (Call) (CBS) stake by 92.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tremblant Capital Group sold 1.75M shares as Cbs Corp New (Call) (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Tremblant Capital Group holds 134,400 shares with $6.39M value, down from 1.88M last quarter. Cbs Corp New (Call) now has $18.00B valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 1.17M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 17/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS says its board is declaring a dividend that would dilute the Redstone family’s control of the company, pending the outcome of its Delaware court case; 17/04/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane surrounded by emergency vehicles at Philadelphia airport after; 30/05/2018 – The Real End Game for CBS-Viacom — Heard on the Street; 17/05/2018 – Common Sense: A Battle for Control of CBS, With Far-Reaching Consequences; 03/04/2018 – CBS, VIACOM DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HIT POTENTIAL ROADBLOCK:CNBC; 23/05/2018 – THERANOS SAYS CBS `60 MINUTES’ STORY `MISLEADING & INCOMPLETE’; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger; 16/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE WON’T IMMEDIATELY RULE ON CBS LAWSUIT; 06/03/2018 – CBS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Borgwarner Inc (BWA) stake by 41.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 21,939 shares as Borgwarner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 30,548 shares with $1.17M value, down from 52,487 last quarter. Borgwarner Inc now has $6.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 582,017 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors, Australia-based fund reported 250,598 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.26% or 676,227 shares. 178 are owned by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Lpl Limited Liability Com accumulated 50,990 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 3,184 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 55,368 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,585 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 343,790 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 49,642 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 557,723 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. State Common Retirement Fund reported 645,357 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 1.09% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 229,417 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.11 million shares. Natixis LP holds 120,897 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Last-minute negotiations for CBS, Viacom merger – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Has Strong Quarter, But Viacom Merger Uncertainty Keeps Analysts On Sidelines – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering CBS Corp (NYSE:CBS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CBS Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 9. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57 target in Friday, February 15 report.

Tremblant Capital Group increased Spotify Technology S A stake by 727,265 shares to 744,365 valued at $103.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 28,987 shares and now owns 1.23M shares. Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was raised too.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.61 million for 9.68 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Brokerage accumulated 0.08% or 7,576 shares. Logan Cap Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 9,672 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 250 shares. Community Fincl Gru Ltd holds 0.08% or 5,946 shares. Stanley holds 0.06% or 6,241 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Comm Of America reported 593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & invested in 1.61 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bessemer holds 0% or 7,255 shares. Dean Assocs Limited Com reported 98,335 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,946 shares stake. Victory Mgmt owns 5.16 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt invested in 7,240 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Services has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 1,759 are owned by Amica Retiree Medical.