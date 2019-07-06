Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Cut Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stake by $9.00 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 64,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.63M, down from 339,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $170.65. About 462,927 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Activity of TSR-042 Monotherapy Demonstrated in Patients With MSI-high Endometrial and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 1,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,187 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.54 million, down from 32,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video)

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.59B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 134,637 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $62.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 115,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 958,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas accumulated 4,800 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 2.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 1.2% or 182,795 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi invested in 0.27% or 6,000 shares. 23,310 are owned by Moore Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc invested in 0.13% or 264 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 5,451 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,908 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Lc (Wy) invested in 2.26% or 952 shares. Inr Advisory Serv Llc reported 0% stake. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,626 shares. London Co Of Virginia owns 320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 639 were reported by Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Valicenti Advisory Svcs reported 9,576 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,076 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 269,765 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $88.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 18,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $250.48M for 28.07 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 23,378 shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 198,359 shares or 0.24% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 36,849 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman reported 0.12% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Korea Investment Corporation holds 0.01% or 21,800 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Llc reported 73,307 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsrs Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 1,817 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 9,586 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Scott Selber has invested 1.27% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.03% stake. Ancora Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 11,552 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc stated it has 4,232 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Pnc Services Gru Inc reported 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

