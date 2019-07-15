Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Cut Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding as Valuation Rose; Robinson Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) by $3.68 Million

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 10,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.32 million, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.96 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 43,097 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has declined 2.17% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.60% the S&P500.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 58,645 shares to 329,863 shares, valued at $35.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 19,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Investments reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Advisor Partners Ltd Company has 0.6% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 24,593 shares. Moreover, Haverford Trust Co has 0.63% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 179,376 shares. Cap Intll Ca stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fjarde Ap reported 235,069 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 5,322 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kanawha Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 2.17% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 81,517 shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has 467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Finance Architects reported 440 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 20,740 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Blair William And Il invested in 0.38% or 332,159 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Co owns 5,352 shares. 404 are held by Wealthcare Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Boys Arnold And Commerce Inc reported 20,925 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Management) owns 4,811 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.97 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $5.41 million was made by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. 76,411 shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden, worth $13.62 million on Tuesday, February 5. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million. Henry Daniel had sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco by 37,746 shares to 244,776 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neuberger Berman High Yield (NHS) by 149,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr Income Opportunities (KIO).

