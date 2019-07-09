Robeco Institutional Asset Management Cut Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Stake by $2.91 Million; Putnam Investments Boosted Ares Capital (ARCC) Position by $715,530

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 42,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,475 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 121,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 1.07M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 13,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,443 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 38,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $215.17. About 514,284 shares traded or 5.83% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SVB Financial (SIVB) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Banner Year for Venture Capital Boosts SVB Financial Group – Motley Fool” published on January 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SVB Financial (SIVB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SVB Financial Group to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, up 12.67% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.42 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $262.97M for 10.80 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.44 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. $199,007 worth of stock was bought by Clendening John S on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field And Main Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership owns 9,146 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding holds 0.05% or 43,889 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt reported 10,289 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advisors Limited reported 2,169 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.74% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Profund Advsr Llc stated it has 1,476 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc stated it has 1,775 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Adage Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 176,700 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Champlain Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 41,989 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Lp has 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15 are held by Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation. Endeavour Advsrs owns 42,782 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 136,993 shares to 7.38M shares, valued at $313.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 153,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 798,491 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 54,766 shares to 62,428 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 29,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790,602 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This 9.1%-Yielding BDC Remains A Core Holding For High-Yield Investors – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Gains 1.9% on Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Ares Capital (ARCC) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ares Capital 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital: Why I Am Selling 50% Of My Long Position – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability Company holds 246,170 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advsrs Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 389,373 were reported by Miller Howard Investments New York. Wespac Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.74% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Taylor Frigon Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 36,936 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 1.43 million shares. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 1.86 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Blb&B Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 11,467 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 215,503 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Communications accumulated 523 shares. National Asset Management holds 16,988 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.