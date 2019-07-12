Robeco Institutional Asset Management Cut Nordstrom (JWN) Holding by $2.68 Million; Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Lifted Position in At&T (T) by $2.15 Million

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 60,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 785,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.85 million, down from 846,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.34. About 1.68 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 05/03/2018 – A group of Nordstrom family members have been working on an offer since last year; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejects an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE BELIEVES CO WELL POSITIONED TO “CAPITALIZE ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN MARKET SHARE” THROUGH CUSTOMER STRATEGY; 05/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD: RECEIPT, REJECTION OF AN; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: DISCUSSIONS TO END UNLESS PRICE IMPROVED

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 10.16M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.53 million shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.15% or 12,038 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Inc invested 1.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). British Columbia Invest Mngmt has 0.49% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Beaumont Financial Llc invested in 0.05% or 15,316 shares. Moreover, Private Asset Inc has 1.9% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 340,087 shares. Woodstock accumulated 46,320 shares or 0.26% of the stock. California-based Hollencrest has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 43,164 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com owns 116,322 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Legacy Prtn holds 1.01% or 69,026 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Massachusetts-based American & Mgmt has invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sei Invs owns 0.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.02M shares. 5.16M were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T And Verizon: 6 10% High-Yield Trades – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AT&T Option Trades Suggest ‘Risk-Off’ Positioning Ahead Of Next Week – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) & Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Flaws of AT&T Stock More Than Outweigh Its Generous Dividend – Investorplace.com” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $124.72 million for 9.79 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 62,119 shares stake. Ftb owns 430 shares. Financial Services Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Windward Capital Management Ca has invested 0.26% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 1.06M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 20,850 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Advisory Serv Network Ltd owns 17,435 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.22% or 116,026 shares in its portfolio. Shanda Asset Mgmt invested in 20,000 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.03% stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 431,516 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.01% or 51,207 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc reported 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).