Robeco Institutional Asset Management Cut Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holding by $1.55 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Bank Of Hawaii Lowered Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 60.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 59,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 38,373 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 97,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 2.49 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 2,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,978 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, down from 15,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $363.14. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video)

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bluebird, Genmab, GTT, Humana, News Corp, NOV, ONEOK, Symantec, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Cheap Gold and Silver Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 China Stocks Getting Slammed as Trump Wages Currency War – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 87,104 shares to 527,363 shares, valued at $42.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 55,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 18,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital Advisers Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 27,038 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 17,709 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Management reported 60,423 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 250,058 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd invested in 0.01% or 26,508 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 0% or 46,515 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 101,288 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs. 161,600 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 110,478 shares. St Germain D J accumulated 299,966 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Hallmark Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.67 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.