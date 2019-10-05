Robeco Institutional Asset Management Cut By $4.08 Million Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake; D-E Shaw & Company Has Lifted American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) Stake By $12.25 Million

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) stake by 41.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc acquired 382,900 shares as American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 1.32 million shares with $42.90 million value, up from 932,500 last quarter. American Airls Group Inc (Put) now has $11.55B valuation. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 6.52M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 16.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 43,826 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 218,544 shares with $20.44 million value, down from 262,370 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.95B valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100.86. About 2.09 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Calamp Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CAMP) stake by 81,651 shares to 50,000 valued at $584,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aclaris Therapeutics Inc stake by 1.18M shares and now owns 669,259 shares. Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) was reduced too.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150. Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of stock. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was made by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd accumulated 56,462 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 384 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 11,589 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 18,000 shares. 2,320 were accumulated by Optimum Investment. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 7,872 shares. Carroll Assocs invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Aviva Pcl holds 0.01% or 42,609 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 146,396 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 94,756 shares. Asset One has 63,728 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Hsbc Plc invested in 590,618 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Airlines Group has $4000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 29.04% above currents $25.83 stock price. American Airlines Group had 8 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 10.

Among 5 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Phillips 66 has $13200 highest and $102 lowest target. $114.60’s average target is 13.62% above currents $100.86 stock price. Phillips 66 had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17 with “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of PSX in report on Tuesday, September 10 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Wednesday, September 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Monday, July 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PSX in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11700 target in Monday, July 29 report.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) stake by 24,207 shares to 200,324 valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q2. It also upped American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 123,927 shares and now owns 1.67M shares. Charter Communications Inc N was raised too.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.14% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Highlander Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt stated it has 4,626 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Co invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,823 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 627,987 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation reported 180,386 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cushing Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 94,704 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 30,014 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 514,849 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Old Point Tru & Svcs N A holds 3,150 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,105 shares. Sns Lc stated it has 14,602 shares. Bailard Inc owns 15,442 shares. Alley Ltd Liability Company reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).