Robeco Institutional Asset Management Boosted By $3.23 Million Its Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Holding; Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Keywords Studios (LON:KWS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Keywords Studios has GBX 1700 highest and GBX 1310 lowest target. GBX 1660’s average target is 17.23% above currents GBX 1416 stock price. Keywords Studios had 16 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Monday, April 8. The rating was downgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold” on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Thursday, August 1 to “Hold”. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. Peel Hunt downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Thursday, July 4 report. See Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1310.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1600.00 New Target: GBX 1620.00 Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1310.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1415.00 New Target: GBX 1700.00 Downgrade

04/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1254.00 New Target: GBX 1310.00 Downgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1254.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1254.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1580.00 Maintain

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) stake by 33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management acquired 124,248 shares as Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 500,702 shares with $13.11M value, up from 376,454 last quarter. Schnitzer Stl Inds now has $659.56 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 61,722 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 23 investors sold SCHN shares while 47 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 3.38% more from 21.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 239,933 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 0.03% or 147,968 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Co invested in 200 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp invested in 23,459 shares. Sei Invs owns 14,492 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability has 12,529 shares. 155,050 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 35 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 0% or 9,055 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 411,509 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.05% stake. 444,356 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 4,027 shares. Matarin Cap Management Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 464,598 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 19,935 shares to 538,494 valued at $29.34 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 142,939 shares and now owns 471,870 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was reduced too.

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland, Japan, Italy, Canada, the United States, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain. The company has market cap of 921.51 million GBP. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games. It has a 68.08 P/E ratio. The firm also provides audio/voiceover services, including script translation, actor selection, and talent management through pre-production, audio direction, recording, and post-production, such as native language quality assurance of the recordings.