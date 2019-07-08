Roanoke Asset Management Upped Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake; Last Week Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Analysts

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 52.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roanoke Asset Management Corp acquired 15,510 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 3.84%. The Roanoke Asset Management Corp holds 45,137 shares with $2.06M value, up from 29,627 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $36.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 2.51M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news

Among 3 analysts covering Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Copa Holdings had 6 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Imperial Capital. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 23 by Bradesco. See Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: S.A. Copa Holdings Rating: S.A. Class A Common Stock Old Target: $Overweight 105.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: S.A. Copa Holdings Rating: S.A. Class A Common Stock Old Target: $Underperform;In-Line 77.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $77 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Old Target: $70 New Target: $90 Upgrade

23/01/2019 Broker: Bradesco Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $90 New Target: $125 Upgrade

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity. $4.30M worth of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares were bought by NOLAN PETER J.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ATVI, WBA, UIS – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 24 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Cowen & Co. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, January 11 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, January 29. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $56 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd Company holds 53 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Webster Comml Bank N A owns 119 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.21M shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.24% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.07% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 10,602 are owned by Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Ltd. Point72 Asset Lp invested in 0.1% or 480,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 3.90 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.28 billion. The firm offers approximately 337 daily scheduled flights to 73 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. It has a 105.51 P/E ratio. As of December, 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 99 aircraft comprising 14 Boeing 737-700 next generation aircraft, 64 Boeing 737-800 next generation aircraft, and 21 Embraer 190 aircraft.