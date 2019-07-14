Roanoke Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by $605,790 as Share Price Declined; Pinnacle Associates LTD Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Decreased by $1.11 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Net $2.48B; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL ORDERS 255 ON COMPANY WEBSITE; 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 2,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,747 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.37M, down from 74,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – EXPECTED FINANCIAL, OPERATING IMPACTS OF TWO 777 FREIGHTERS IN 2018 WERE INCORPORATED IN PRIOR EARNINGS GROWTH FRAMEWORK; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL MAJOR PROGRAM DELIVERIES 184; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al accumulated 1,502 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 105 shares. Pure Financial Advsr has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Regions Corp owns 45,261 shares. Alta Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 2,143 shares. Beaumont Fin Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 57,948 shares. Salem Counselors Inc has 2,131 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe reported 0.97% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bridgeway Cap reported 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 2.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tarbox Family Office invested in 1.22% or 8,715 shares. Atika Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 12,000 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Markel has invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,083 shares to 98,917 shares, valued at $34.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highpoint Res Corp by 214,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

