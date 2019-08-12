Roanoke Asset Management Trimmed Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Holding; Last Week ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Coverage

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased Boeing Co/The (BA) stake by 5.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as Boeing Co/The (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Roanoke Asset Management Corp holds 27,236 shares with $10.39 million value, down from 28,826 last quarter. Boeing Co/The now has $188.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $334.44. About 849,239 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH

Among 6 analysts covering ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ImmunoGen had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with "Buy" on Friday, March 1. The stock of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has "Buy" rating given on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. H.C. Wainwright downgraded the shares of IMGN in report on Monday, March 4 to "Neutral" rating. The firm has "Hold" rating given on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. Guggenheim maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) earned "Hold" rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ImmunoGen (IMGN) Stock Down Despite Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ImmunoGen (IMGN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Immunogen Inc (IMGN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ImmunoGen: Bold Move To Position A Comeback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 327,763 shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 76.42% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 26/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Successful Completion of Interim Analysis for FORWARD I Phase 3 Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer; 26/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Successful Completion of Interim Analysis for FORWARD I Phase 3 Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in; 07/05/2018 – Variety: `Fantastic Beasts’ Star Katherine Waterston Joins Cast of `Amundsen’; 14/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting Highlighting Continued Innovation in ADCs; 28/03/2018 – WENTWORTH RESOURCES LTD WRLT.OL – APPOINTMENT OF KATHERINE ROE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL 2018; 20/03/2018 – GSK STARTS PHASE III STUDY OF BENLYSTA, RITUXIMAB COMBINATION; 07/03/2018 IMMUNOGEN FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – IMMUNOGEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FINDINGS FROM THE FORWARD Il STUDY OF MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE COMBINATION REGIMENS WITH AVASTIN® AND CARBOPLATIN IN OVARIAN CANCER; 26/04/2018 – IMMUNOGEN INC – FORWARD l TRIAL HAS COMPLETED FULL ENROLLOMENT; TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in ImmunoGen

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ImmunoGen, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 113.69 million shares or 4.72% less from 119.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com reported 10,400 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 834,401 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,842 shares. Renaissance Llc accumulated 7.04M shares. Northeast Consultants Incorporated holds 34,315 shares. Zacks Inv invested 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 206,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Company Inc holds 0% or 483,839 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 0% stake. 12,972 are owned by Prudential Fincl Incorporated. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 66,110 shares or 0% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 590 shares. Raymond James Service owns 15,790 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fin reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 11,247 shares.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company has market cap of $433.17 million. The firm develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $500 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Seaport Global maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $460 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”.