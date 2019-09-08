Roanoke Asset Management Trimmed Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Holding by $605,790 as Stock Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $3.33 Billion

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 13,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 27,579 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 billion, down from 41,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09M shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Agrees to Buy Up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Planes; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.64 billion for 15.19 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Put) by 2,500 shares to 200,900 shares, valued at $16.71B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (Put) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 1.08 million shares. Cap Int owns 2.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 19.08 million shares. Natixis owns 394,536 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Manhattan Company invested 0.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Schmidt P J reported 29,851 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Colonial Advisors holds 2.14% or 45,545 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.78% stake. Todd Asset Management Llc holds 1.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 199,536 shares. The Maryland-based Wms Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bb&T invested 0.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bessemer Secs Limited Liability reported 13,213 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. 407 are held by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Sigma Investment Counselors invested 0.7% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Northrock Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guardian Management accumulated 3.72% or 11,248 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The holds 0.85% or 173,784 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bingham Osborn Scarborough has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Rhode Island-based Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Mkts invested in 0.43% or 247,562 shares. Thompson Mngmt Incorporated holds 20,593 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 654,998 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 1.05% or 428,592 shares. Ifrah Financial Svcs, a Arkansas-based fund reported 2,040 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs holds 10,497 shares. American Century reported 1.93M shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com holds 4,623 shares. Iat Reinsurance Company Limited reported 1.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).