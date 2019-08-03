Roanoke Asset Management Trimmed Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose While Bb&T Has Upped by $324,982 Its Position

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 1,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 125,170 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, up from 123,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic invested 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Punch & Assoc Inv Mngmt reported 24,549 shares. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 215,191 shares. Hudock Gru Ltd Liability owns 2,465 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 1.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Btc Capital Management invested in 16,460 shares. North Carolina-based Smith Salley & Associate has invested 0.96% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Foster And Motley accumulated 1,674 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,264 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Towercrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,231 shares. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,118 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability reported 1,445 shares. Moreover, Bartlett & has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 55,413 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Atlas Browninc holds 0.52% or 1,925 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 172 shares. Nadler Financial Grp Inc holds 1,902 shares. Moreover, Hl Finance Services Limited Co has 1.98% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Alley Ltd owns 58,241 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Conestoga Capital Lc reported 0.02% stake. Dupont Cap Corp reported 117,906 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc invested in 0.52% or 15,267 shares. Girard Prtnrs holds 50,687 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 140,631 shares stake. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 1,057 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,934 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1.86M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Garland Cap Mngmt holds 34,828 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated owns 563,183 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Blume Mngmt Incorporated has 2,338 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,864 shares to 521,522 shares, valued at $42.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes (NYSE:AES) by 21,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,969 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT).