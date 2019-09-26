Roanoke Asset Management Stake in Mastercard (MA) Has Trimmed by $1.52 Million as Market Value Rose; General Motors Co (GM) Holder Putnam Investments Cut Position

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81 million, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $272.75. About 4.01M shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 24,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 4.71 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.50 million, down from 4.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 7.85M shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea may sign GM Korea funding deal by April 27 -KDB chair; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – GM HAS ALLOCATED $2.0 BLN 364-DAY FACILITY FOR EXCLUSIVE USE BY GM FINANCIAL; 13/04/2018 – GM Layoffs Linked to Slow Sales of Cruze Compact Car; 25/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON TENTATIVE AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – GM REPORTS $16.5B REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS DEAL WILL RESULT IN SOFTBANK VISION FUND OWNING 19.6 PCT EQUITY STAKE IN GM CRUISE; 05/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE GM FINANCIAL CONSUMER AUTOMOBILE RECEIVABL; 02/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 19, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PSA’s Opel suspends staff buyouts after wave of departures

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 43,400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 188,377 shares. American Century holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 837,497 shares. 386,690 are held by Advsr Inc Ok. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & has invested 0.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Fjarde Ap owns 369,986 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Pnc Services Grp holds 512,411 shares. North Point Managers Oh invested in 0.04% or 5,250 shares. Nexus Investment Mngmt owns 452,825 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability Co owns 419 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 1832 Asset LP owns 10,385 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested 0.13% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 0.11% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 4.91 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 2,701 shares to 111,077 shares, valued at $208.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 8,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GM’s Barra heads to the White House – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Telenav Says GM Contact Unaffected By Deal Between Automaker, Google – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Sleepy Session as Earnings Lurk Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “IPO Fever, Big Auto Blues, and the Future of Self-Driving – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GM Strike Could Hurt Unionized Auto Haulers First – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.76 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,680 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has 0.82% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). South State holds 1.79% or 58,750 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8,808 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 4.53% or 86,295 shares. Andra Ap owns 23,400 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mcf Advisors Llc holds 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 75 shares. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability holds 8.43% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 71,064 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd has 6,429 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Earnest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,415 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fairview Invest Limited Liability Com stated it has 14,722 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv invested 5.28% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).