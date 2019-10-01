Roanoke Asset Management Stake in Coca (KO) Has Lifted by $693,850 as Valuation Rose; Triple (GTS) Valuation Rose While Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Decreased by $940,700 Its Holding

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 19,500 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 60,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 501,699 shares traded or 103.86% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MLN AND $86 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 8.74 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bonness Enterp has 1.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 33,600 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Stifel Fincl holds 0.68% or 5.15M shares. Lafayette Inc stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 0.68% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 3.91M shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.08% or 14,347 shares. 25,933 are held by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Llc. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 1.94% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hudson Valley Incorporated Adv accumulated 0.09% or 7,845 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Company owns 2.32M shares. Nelson Roberts Invest accumulated 6,060 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 96,500 shares. Rothschild Invest Il has 32,822 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 17,814 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold GTS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 0.14% more from 18.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cna Fincl reported 0.17% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). 78,100 are owned by Alberta Invest. Barclays Public Ltd holds 42,328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment reported 500,588 shares. Northern owns 1.06M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Connor Clark Lunn holds 23,004 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 16,543 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.01% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). 602,733 are held by Heartland Advsrs Inc. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Company reported 19,615 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 70,812 shares. Bogle Mgmt Lp De stated it has 75,328 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa has 1,976 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank reported 40,400 shares.

Analysts await Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 143.48% or $1.32 from last year’s $-0.92 per share. GTS’s profit will be $9.33 million for 8.38 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Triple-S Management Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.29% negative EPS growth.