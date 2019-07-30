Roanoke Asset Management Stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) Lowered as Share Price Declined; Northeast Financial Consultants Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $2.88 Million as Valuation Rose

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 28,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13 million, up from 160,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 7.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 19/04/2018 – 75% of ultra-rich investors predict the economy will hit recession by 2020, a J.P. Morgan survey found; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP ACQUIRES J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – HNA THROUGH SUBSIDIARY HAS APPOINTED JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND BENEDETTO, GARTLAND & COMPANY AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO THE PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Intll Incorporated Ca accumulated 0.31% or 6,732 shares. Biondo Investment Advisors Limited Liability reported 12,295 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jennison Associates Ltd holds 2.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 7.38 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,832 shares. Blackrock accumulated 33.82 million shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.23% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 331,508 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 95 shares. California-based Accuvest Glob Advsr has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 88,200 are owned by Gabelli Funds Llc. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 5,410 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance Communication accumulated 0.94% or 19,796 shares. Holt Capital Ltd Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Benjamin F Edwards & Com owns 7,445 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.29 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,639 shares to 41,955 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 439,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (FDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Fin Strategies holds 3,342 shares. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sabal invested 2.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pinnacle Advisory Gp Incorporated owns 2,977 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hills Bank & Trust Trust reported 59,745 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 8.13M shares. Panagora Asset invested in 2.00M shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested 3.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bokf Na reported 0.87% stake. Biondo Investment Advsr Lc owns 90,688 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Lc has 4.16M shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Charles Schwab reported 0.96% stake. Foster Motley holds 94,639 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.