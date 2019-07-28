Roanoke Asset Management Stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) Has Cut by $605,790 as Market Value Declined; Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Price Rose While First Light Asset Management Trimmed Stake

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 138,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20M, down from 660,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.48% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 991,424 shares traded or 147.61% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $361,804 activity. $59,155 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S on Tuesday, February 12.

