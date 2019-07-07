Roanoke Asset Management Raised Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $697,950; Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined While Boyar Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $1.35 Million

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 17.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 6.27M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 1.17M are held by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Grisanti Capital Ltd holds 1.22% or 43,973 shares. Moreover, Platinum Invest Limited has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Sands Cap Management Lc reported 5.78M shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd owns 683,726 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 25,239 shares. The New York-based Hap Trading Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.07% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). High Pointe Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 1.55% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.13% or 99,935 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Fulton Retail Bank Na reported 16,928 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Com holds 1.09 million shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Foxhaven Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $214.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 14.08 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

