Roanoke Asset Management Raised Coca (KO) Position; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $374,129 as Stock Value Declined

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 7.02 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 1,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 31,192 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36 million, down from 33,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $210.57. About 785,812 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 115,566 shares to 258,097 shares, valued at $16.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 39,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

