Roanoke Asset Management Maintains Stake in Coca (KO); As Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Canal Insurance Company Trimmed Its Position

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) by 65.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $385.75. About 839,083 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commercial Communications Satellite; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 17/05/2018 – Pfister Energy Completes Production On Lockheed Martin’s Largest Solar Field; 12/04/2018 – F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract to Train Special Operations Airmen; 30/05/2018 – Turkey says to go elsewhere if U.S. won’t sell it F-35 jets – media; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 23/05/2018 – CAL FIRE places purchase order for FIREHAWK® aircraft

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 7.56 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 37,690 shares. Choate Advisors has 0.18% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 59,809 shares. 160,431 are held by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.23% stake. Next Group invested in 0.11% or 20,123 shares. 6,200 were accumulated by Gm Advisory Grp Inc. Rosenbaum Jay D, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,174 shares. Seatown Pte Limited reported 386,581 shares stake. Bath Savings Tru holds 1% or 99,265 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Retail Bank Com holds 0.39% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 81,407 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Co owns 0.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 106,017 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability owns 918,350 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.91% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 579,969 shares. Transamerica Advsrs holds 2,655 shares.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vneck Vctrs:Gold Miners by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerovironment Ord (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Gru Inc invested in 0.16% or 2,319 shares. Hilltop stated it has 6,982 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. 68 were reported by Macroview Ltd Liability Corporation. Welch Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 85,808 shares or 3.33% of the stock. Qci Asset invested in 1,124 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 131,952 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Wright Serv accumulated 1.84% or 13,293 shares. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 841 shares. 1,661 are held by Beacon Fincl Gp. 283 are owned by Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.66% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Founders Ltd Com owns 3,164 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 2,211 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Prtnrs invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

