Roanoke Asset Management Lifted Position in Coca (KO); Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Position Raised by Boston Research & Management Inc

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 6,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 59,773 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, up from 53,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 4.69M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 3.10M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forte Capital Limited Liability Adv has 24,007 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru invested 2.34% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, First Midwest National Bank Trust Division has 1.54% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Becker Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.7% or 250,857 shares. Meridian accumulated 8,986 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Co accumulated 140,050 shares. Capital Invsts invested in 31.96M shares. 287,835 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,300 shares. 869,866 are held by Cibc Ww Mkts. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 222,696 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv holds 0.4% or 75,429 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co accumulated 606,322 shares. Timber Hill Limited Company owns 7,541 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Jones Finance Lllp holds 0.01% or 30,689 shares.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $247.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,940 shares to 69,123 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Company holds 1.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 277,661 shares. 71,652 were accumulated by Halsey Ct. Round Table Limited Liability Company has 8,929 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital reported 50,892 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 316,978 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 3,621 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc. Moreover, Factory Mutual has 0.86% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Aldebaran Fincl reported 1.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ameriprise Inc holds 0.15% or 6.75M shares in its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest has 296,300 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va, Virginia-based fund reported 52,485 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Com invested in 173,028 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 25,608 shares. Clean Yield invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Everence invested in 0.85% or 100,649 shares.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Coca-Cola, Square and Intel – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.